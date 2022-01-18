The Flower Kings Deliver 'A Million Stars' Video

The Flower Kings have shared a music video for their new single album "A Million Stars". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "By Royal Decree", which will arrive on March 4th.
Roine had this to say about the track, "Never to shy away from simple melody, this is The Flower Kings at their more accessible end, but still with a trademark TFK sound and symphonic textures."
Founding member Michael Stolt reunited with the band for the new record and joined the lineup of Mirko DeMaio on drums, Zach Kamins on keyboards, Hasse Froberg on vocal & guitar and Roine Stolt on vocal & guitars and Jonas Reingold on bass.
