Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies

08-29-2019
Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies have announced that former Deep Purple star Glenn Hughes has taken the place of frontman John Corabi and bass player Marco Mendoza.

The supergroup has also given fans the first take of the new lineup with the release of a new track called "Righteous Days" and they have also posted a countdown clock on their website that concludes next week. See that and stream the song here

Apart from the Hughes, the current band also feature Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake, Revolution Saints) , Deen Castronovo (Journey, Revolution Saints) and David Lowy.

The band had this to say about the departure of Corabi and Mendoza"Both John and Marco are, and always will be, a part of The Dead Daisies musical family, but at this point in time they have decided to do some work on their own solo projects."


