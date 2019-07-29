The Dead Daisies Announce 'Locked And Loaded' Album

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have announced that they will be releasing their "Locked And Loaded: The Covers Album" on September 23rd.

The record will gather together remastered versions of the band's tribute songs along with the previously unreleased "Rockin' In The Free World (Live)" and "Highway Star (Live)" recordings.



Frontman John Corabi had this to say, "This is a 'tip of the hat' to our heroes, bands that influenced us when we use to buy their records as teenagers. Now we've put them all on one album and it seriously rocks!! You may think of us as 'Rock Stars' but at the end of the day we're just huge music fans!"

Guitarist Doug Aldrich added, "Playing these songs live is a total adrenaline rush for all of us. Our audiences go nuts with our Daisified versions of these songs that come from an incredible time in music. It's our way of paying homage to the 'greats' of rock."

Locked And Loaded will be offered in various formats including DigiPak CD, Colored Vinyl with CD in paper sleeve, digital download and streaming. See the tracklisting below:

1. Midnight Moses

2. Evil

3. Fortunate Son

4. Join Together

5. Helter Skelter

6. Bitch

7. American Band (Live)

8. Revolution

9. Rockin' In The Free World (Live)

10. Highway Star (Live)





