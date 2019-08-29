KISS Share Blood Spitting Video From Recent Show

KISS are streaming video of Gene Simmons spitting blood as part of his bass solo during the band's August 27 show in Syracuse, NY. The mid-set break sees Simmons take center stage for some theatrics before taking lead vocals on the band's 1976 classic, "God Of Thunder."

"Syracuse! You were awesome last night," posted the group on social media. "Thank You!"

KISS recently launched a new North American leg of the End Of The Road tour in Florida; the current series will wrap up in Los Angeles on September 20, after which the band will host and headline KISS Kruise IX at the end of October, and perform across Australia and New Zealand in November and December before winding down 2019 with a number of dates in Japan.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," says KISS about the farewell run. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't.

"KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable." Watch the video here





