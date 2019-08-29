Liam Gallagher Looks Back With 'One Of Us' Video

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is premiering a video for "One Of Us", the latest single from his forthcoming album "Why Me? Why Not," which is set to be released on September 20th.

Directed by Anthony Byrne, the clip sees Gallagher revisit his past with a series of childhood photographs in a field, where he walks with a few younger versions of himself.

The lyrics reference an Oasis classic, "Live Forever", while the footage includes the date of the band's official split ten years ago to the day of the video's release.

On August 28, 2009, guitarist Noel Gallagher issued a statement that he had quit Oasis as he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

"'One of Us' is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging," explains Liam. "I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations."

The song features the rocker's son, Gene Gallagher, on bongos and Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner on guitar. "Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and marks the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.

