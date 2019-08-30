.

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

08-30-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters", from a July 21 concert at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

The track was the third single from the group's self-titled record, the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide.

Metallica will continue the WorldWired tour next month with a pair of shows with the San Francisco Symphony as they open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA before heading to Australia and New Zealand for concert dates in October.

The trek will continue into 2020 as the group recently announced dates for a South American tour next spring with guests Greta Van Fleet. "As the WorldWired tour hits the last leg in Europe, there are still so many places left to visit; South America, you're up first in 2020!," says Metallica. "The last time we had the pleasure was in 2017 as part of the Lollapalooza festival and now it's time to come back with the full-on stadium experience (as seen in North America and Europe) for six headlining shows including two Brazilian cities we have never played in - Belo Horizonte and Curitiba."

The two-week stadium series will begin in Santiago, Chile on April 15, and include a stop in Argentina and four shows in Brazil. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


