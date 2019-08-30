.

Oasis Mark Definitely Maybe Anniversary With 'Fade Away' Lyric Video

08-30-2019
Oasis

(hennemusic) Oasis are marking this month's 25th anniversary of their blockbuster 1994 debut, "Definitely Maybe", with a new lyric video for the track "Fade Away."

The tune was the b-side to the project's fourth single, "Cigarettes & Alcohol", which was a top 10 hit for the group in their native UK; the song would resurface years later on the 1998 compilation, "The Masterplan."

On August 30, Oasis will release a vinyl reissue of "Definitely Maybe", known historically as the fastest-ever selling debut album in the UK at the time; the No. 1 record went seven times platinum in the country while selling over five million copies worldwide.

The 2019 reissue will deliver two limited edition vinyl editions of the record, including a silver colored LP available via retail and a picture disc via the band's online store.

Fans are also being encouraged to share their memories of the album on social media using the hashtag #DefMaybe25. Watch the video here.

