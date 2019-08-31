Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

Senses Fail have released a brand new music video for their track "Bastard Son" to mark the announcement that they will be reissuing their debut EP this coming week.

The band's first release, "From the Depths of Dreams", will be reissued on September 6th and frontman Buddy Nielsen had this to say, "Seventeen years ago we recorded the songs that make up From The Depths of Dreams. It was the spark that started a journey that is still unfolding.

"We never thought that we'd go anyway, we just wanted to make it out of the basement. We were just a couple of teenagers from NJ trying to write songs to make us feel alive and play in the local scene. Our aspirations were minimal at best but our results were extraordinary.

"This re-recording is not to replace what was but to add to the legacy of the songs and show them in a modern light. We haven't played a lot of these songs for our fans and this release gives us the opportunity to highlight an era of Senses Fail that many of our fans didn't get a chance to see." Watch the video here.





