.

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

08-31-2019
Senses Fail

Senses Fail have released a brand new music video for their track "Bastard Son" to mark the announcement that they will be reissuing their debut EP this coming week.

The band's first release, "From the Depths of Dreams", will be reissued on September 6th and frontman Buddy Nielsen had this to say, "Seventeen years ago we recorded the songs that make up From The Depths of Dreams. It was the spark that started a journey that is still unfolding.

"We never thought that we'd go anyway, we just wanted to make it out of the basement. We were just a couple of teenagers from NJ trying to write songs to make us feel alive and play in the local scene. Our aspirations were minimal at best but our results were extraordinary.

"This re-recording is not to replace what was but to add to the legacy of the songs and show them in a modern light. We haven't played a lot of these songs for our fans and this release gives us the opportunity to highlight an era of Senses Fail that many of our fans didn't get a chance to see." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

Senses Fail To Play Debut In Full On Fall Tour

Senses Fail Go Behind The Scenes Of 'If There Is Light'

Senses Fail, Reggie and the Full Effect Announce Tour

More Senses Fail News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- Alice In Chains' William DuVall- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

advertisement


Latest News
Tool Announce North American Tour

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.