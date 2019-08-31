Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge will debut songs from the project when they team up with Skillet for a co-headlining North American tour this fall. The month-long Victorious Sky series will open in Raleigh, NC on September 19.

"Walk The Sky" marks the follow-up to 2016's "The Last Hero", which peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 and hit the Top 10 in several countries. Watch the video - here.