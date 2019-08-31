|
Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video (Week in Review)
Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video was a top 5 story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming a lyric video for the track "Take The Crown", from their forthcoming album "Walk The Sky." Due October 18, the band's sixth studio effort was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. Alter Bridge will debut songs from the project when they team up with Skillet for a co-headlining North American tour this fall. The month-long Victorious Sky series will open in Raleigh, NC on September 19. "Walk The Sky" marks the follow-up to 2016's "The Last Hero", which peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 and hit the Top 10 in several countries. Watch the video - here.
