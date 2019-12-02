Bret Michaels Reacts To Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Rumor

Poison have shared a mysterious countdown clock on their website and frontman Bret Michaels did not shoot down a rumor that the band will be teaming up with Def Leppard and Motley Crue for a major tour.

The tour rumor picked up major momentum when Motley Crue recently announced that they will be reuniting to tour but did not confirm that it would be with Def Leppard and Poison.

Poison added a countdown clock to their website that will hit zero this Wednesday, December 4th at 1:30ET. Michaels appeared on Fox11 last week and was asked about the rumored tour.

He did not confirm, or deny it but instead answered, "That is the rumor". See the interview below:





