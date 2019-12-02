.

Faith No More Add New Reunion Live Dates

Michael Angulia | 12-02-2019

Faith No More

Faith No More shared the big news last week that would be reuniting next year for a series of live dates and have now announced a new string of UK dates.

The band had previously announced appearances at next year's Hellfest, Sunstroke and Tons Of Rock festivals, making their first live performances in Europe five years.

On Monday, they added give headline dates in the UK to their live plans beginning June 10th at the O2 Apollo in Manchester and wrapping up on June 16th in London at the O2 Academy Brixton. See all of the upcoming dates below:

June 10 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
June 11 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow
June 13 Punchestown, Ireland Sunstroke Festival
June 15 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Academy
June 16 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
June 20 Clisson, France Hellfest
June 26 Oslo, Norway Tons of Rock
June 28 Helsinki, Finland Tuska Metal Festival
July 11 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival


