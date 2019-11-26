.

Faith No More Confirm Reunion And Announce First Live Dates

Michael Angulia | 11-26-2019

Faith No More

Faith No More have announced that they are reuniting next summer and will play a number of music festivals across Europe for the first time in five years.

The group last played Europe in support of their "Sol Invictus" album back in the summer of 2015. Mike Patton, Jon Hudson, Mike Bordin, Roddy Bottum, and Bill Gould will be teaming up once again for several festivals next summer.

So far the band has announced appearances at next year's Hellfest, Sunstroke and Tons Of Rock festivals with the promise of more to be announced.

They had this to say, "Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it's time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap." See the announced dates below:

June 13 - Punchestown, Ireland - Sunstroke Festival
June 20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
June 26 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock


