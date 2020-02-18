Korn And Faith No More Announce Summer Tour

Tour poster courtesy Speakeasy Tour poster courtesy Speakeasy

Korn have announced that will be teaming up with Faith No More this summer to launch a coheadlining tour that will visit various cities across North America.

The trek will include 26 stops and is set to kick off on August 7th in Denver, CO at the Pepsi Center and will conclude on September 17th in Maryland Heights, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, as well as Spotlights will be supporting the first half of the tour (Aug. 7 - Aug. 27th). Helmet and '68 will be taking over beginning August 29th. See the dates below:

8/7/2020 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8/9/2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/11/2020 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

8/13/2020 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

8/14/2020 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/16/2020 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/17/2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/19/2020 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8/21/2020 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/22/2020 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/23/2020 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/25/2020 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/27/2020 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/29/2020 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8/30/2020 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9/1/2020 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

9/2/2020 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

9/3/2020 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

9/5/2020 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

9/6/2020 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/9/2020 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/10/2020 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/12/2020 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9/13/2020 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9/15/2020 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/17/2020 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre





