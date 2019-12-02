.

Pearl Jam Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 12-02-2019

Pearl Jam

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have announced dates for a summer 2020 tour of Europe. The 2020 dates will mark Pearl Jam's first European performances in two years.

The month-long, 13-show run - which will mix headline gigs with festival appearances at Lollapalooza Stockholm, Belgium's Rock Werchter and Lollapalooza Paris - will begin in Frankfurt, Germany on June 23.

The trek will see the Seattle outfit play a single UK date at London's Hyde Park on July 10th that will be part of the annual British Summer Time series.

A special ticket presale is underway for Ten Club members active as of Sunday, December 1, while general public seats will go on sale starting Saturday, December 7 at 10am GMT/11am CET/2am PT for all non-festival dates. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


