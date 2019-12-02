Stone Temple Pilots Share New Song, Announce Acoustic Album and Tour
Stone Temple Pilots have announced their very first acoustic album and will be launching an unplugged tour to support it. They have also revealed the first song from the effort.
The band shared the new track "Fare Thee Well", which is the lead song from their forthcoming album "Perdida" that is set to hit stores on February 7th. Listen to the song here
The North American unplugged tour on February 5th in Vancouver, BC at the Commodore Ballroom and will conclude the trek on March
1st in Boston, MA at the Wilbur Theatre.
Dean Deleo had this to say about what fans can expect from the tour, "Some songs are obvious candidates for an acoustic performance. What will be really interesting are the unexpected choices, where we reimagine a familiar song and present in a totally different light."
Drummer Eric Kretz shared his excitement about going acoustic, "We'll finally get a chance to play songs from our catalog that we've never played live, or in some cases, haven't played live in more than 20 years."
Robert Deleo added, "We've talked about doing this kind of tour for years, and now it's finally happening. We're excited because it's not only a chance for us to celebrate our new album in a special way, but also everything that's brought us to this moment." See the new album's tracklisting and the tour dates below:
Tracklisting:
"Fare Thee Well"
"Three Wishes"
"Perdida"
"I Didn't Know The Time"
"Years"
"She's My Queen"
"Miles Away"
"You Found Yourself While Losing Your Heart"
"I Once Sat At Your Table"
"Sunburst"
February
5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
7 - Snoqualmie, WA - Snoqualmie Casino
8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
12 - San Francisco, CA - Herbst Theatre
13 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre
15 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
22 - Covington, KY - Madison Theatre
25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
27 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana
March
1 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre
