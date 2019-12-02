Stone Temple Pilots Share New Song, Announce Acoustic Album and Tour

Stone Temple Pilots have announced their very first acoustic album and will be launching an unplugged tour to support it. They have also revealed the first song from the effort.

The band shared the new track "Fare Thee Well", which is the lead song from their forthcoming album "Perdida" that is set to hit stores on February 7th. Listen to the song here

The North American unplugged tour on February 5th in Vancouver, BC at the Commodore Ballroom and will conclude the trek on March

1st in Boston, MA at the Wilbur Theatre.

Dean Deleo had this to say about what fans can expect from the tour, "Some songs are obvious candidates for an acoustic performance. What will be really interesting are the unexpected choices, where we reimagine a familiar song and present in a totally different light."

Drummer Eric Kretz shared his excitement about going acoustic, "We'll finally get a chance to play songs from our catalog that we've never played live, or in some cases, haven't played live in more than 20 years."

Robert Deleo added, "We've talked about doing this kind of tour for years, and now it's finally happening. We're excited because it's not only a chance for us to celebrate our new album in a special way, but also everything that's brought us to this moment." See the new album's tracklisting and the tour dates below:

Tracklisting:

"Fare Thee Well"

"Three Wishes"

"Perdida"

"I Didn't Know The Time"

"Years"

"She's My Queen"

"Miles Away"

"You Found Yourself While Losing Your Heart"

"I Once Sat At Your Table"

"Sunburst"

February

5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

7 - Snoqualmie, WA - Snoqualmie Casino

8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

12 - San Francisco, CA - Herbst Theatre

13 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

15 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

22 - Covington, KY - Madison Theatre

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana

March

1 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre





Related Stories

Stone Temple Pilots Share Trailer For Expanded 'Purple' Release

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Demo Of Rare Beach Boys Cover

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Vintage 'Meatplow' Live Recording

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

More Stone Temple Pilots News



