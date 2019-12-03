Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases 'Cold Outside' Video

Guns N' Roses star Duff McKagan has released a music video for the song "Cold Outside" that tackles the homeless crisis and is part of a campaign to aid Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

The song comes from McKagan's solo album "Tenderness" that was released earlier this year and the video was launched along with a Propeller campaign for the mission.

Duff had this to say, "In my early days, I was in similar situations, so I know what it's like to not have anyone to turn to and sometimes need a helping hand to get back on my feet.

"I know many know others in need and I am hoping that, if we come together, we can help make a real difference." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Celebrates Prince Classic

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Duff McKagan Releases 'Don't Look Behind You' Live Video

Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose

Duff McKagan Acoustic Performance Goes Online

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album

More Duff McKagan News



