Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases 'Cold Outside' Video

William Lee | 12-03-2019

Duff McKagan

Guns N' Roses star Duff McKagan has released a music video for the song "Cold Outside" that tackles the homeless crisis and is part of a campaign to aid Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

The song comes from McKagan's solo album "Tenderness" that was released earlier this year and the video was launched along with a Propeller campaign for the mission.

Duff had this to say, "In my early days, I was in similar situations, so I know what it's like to not have anyone to turn to and sometimes need a helping hand to get back on my feet.

"I know many know others in need and I am hoping that, if we come together, we can help make a real difference." Watch the video here.


