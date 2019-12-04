.

12 Days Of Pearl Jam Launched On Digital Music Services

Bruce Henne | 12-04-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pearl Jam

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming their fan club holiday singles on digital services for the very first time as part of a "12 Days Of Pearl Jam" campaign.

The band's Ten Club used to produce a series of exclusive 7" vinyl singles for its members each year, starting in 1991, but discontinued the program in 2018 after more than a quarter century.

Now, Pearl Jam are sharing a selection of holiday-themed tunes from the collection with the December 2 launch of their 2004 recording of Stevie Wonder's 1967 classic, "Someday At Christmas", with a new track issued each day over the next two weeks as they compile a special seasonal playlist.

"12 Days Of Pearl Jam" kicks off in sync news of the group's summer 2020 European tour, which will open in Frankfurt, Germany on June 23.

The month-long, 13-show run will mix headline gigs with festival appearances at Lollapalooza Stockholm, Belgium's Rock Werchter and Lollapalooza Paris. Check out "Someday At Christmas" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


12 Days Of Pearl Jam Launched On Digital Music Services

Pearl Jam Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Skillet)

Pearl Jam And U2 Lead Black Friday RSD Special Releases

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces Solo Tour

Pearl Jam Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassador

Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album

Pearl Jam Cover Buffalo Tom Classic At Fenway Park

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic 2018 In Review

More Pearl Jam News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced- Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine- Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Mercury and more

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

advertisement


Latest News
Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine

Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wouldn't Have Happened Without Sober Slash

12 Days Of Pearl Jam Launched On Digital Music Services

The Who Announce More Tour Dates Including Vegas Run

Devildriver's Dez Fafara Wife's Cancer Surgery A Success

Gary Holt Reflects On The End Of Slayer



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.