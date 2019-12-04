12 Days Of Pearl Jam Launched On Digital Music Services

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming their fan club holiday singles on digital services for the very first time as part of a "12 Days Of Pearl Jam" campaign.

The band's Ten Club used to produce a series of exclusive 7" vinyl singles for its members each year, starting in 1991, but discontinued the program in 2018 after more than a quarter century.

Now, Pearl Jam are sharing a selection of holiday-themed tunes from the collection with the December 2 launch of their 2004 recording of Stevie Wonder's 1967 classic, "Someday At Christmas", with a new track issued each day over the next two weeks as they compile a special seasonal playlist.

"12 Days Of Pearl Jam" kicks off in sync news of the group's summer 2020 European tour, which will open in Frankfurt, Germany on June 23.

The month-long, 13-show run will mix headline gigs with festival appearances at Lollapalooza Stockholm, Belgium's Rock Werchter and Lollapalooza Paris. Check out "Someday At Christmas" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





