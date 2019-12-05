Journey's Steve Perry Releases Video For Christmas Classic

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released a music video for his take on the Christmas classic "Silver Bells", which comes from his recently released EP.

The EP features two edits of "Silver Bells" along with a new remix of Perry's 2018 holiday release "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas".

The acclaimed vocalist had this to say about the special Christmas EP release, "The holidays are certainly a wonderful time of the year filled with many emotions.

"I'm very happy to share with you one of my favorite holiday songs, 'Silver Bells', but done with my love for R&B mixed in, along with a new remix of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'. I hope it brings a smile to you and yours in this holiday season!" Watch the video here.





