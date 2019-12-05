Nikki Sixx Explains Why Motley Crue Are Reuniting

Nikki Sixx explained why Motley Crue decided to blow up their cessation of touring agreement and reunite for a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison next summer.

Motley Crue shared a dramatic video a few weeks back showing them blowing up the agreement they signed prior to the launch of their farewell tour in 2014.

On Wednesday (Dec 4), Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison confirmed that they will be teaming up next summer for a stadium tour and Nikki Sixx addressed the question of why his band decided to reunite.

He said, "Honestly, I don't think any of us thought, when we were on 'The Final Tour', we would ever get back together. We weren't really getting along at that point.

"We had been together 35 years, and it had been a lot of years on the road. I don't think we took a lot of time for ourselves off; we were just constantly touring for all that time. And when it came to the end, we broke the band up and everybody went their own ways.

"I think we really needed that break, and it was during the making of 'The Dirt' movie, we started working on the script, started being on the set, we started hanging out again together. And I think we really started to realize, without even talking about the music, how much we missed each other.

"And then that got us to go in the recording studio, which is where the whole thing always starts for all of us. And we wrote a bunch of new music, and had a blast in the studio.

"And then the movie took off. And our fans were super stoked, but we also got a new generation of people. And that kind of started the conversation. But it really was from the heart. We missed each other, to be honest with you, and we missed being in a band together."

The North American summer Stadium Tour is set to launch on July 7th in Miami and will conclude on September 5th in Los Angeles. Watch the tour promo video here





Related Stories

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Tour Confirmation Coming

Bret Michaels Reacts To Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Rumor

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Addresses Free Tickets Comment

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang

Motley Crue Help Fuel Def Leppard and Poison Tour Rumor

Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

Motley Crue Stream 'Ride With The Devil' Lyric Video

More Motley Crue News



