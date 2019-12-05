Guns N' Roses To Rock Super Bowl Concert

The Super Bowl will be able to rock next year. Not the half time show, but the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, which will feature a headline set from Guns N' Roses.

The band, fresh off the conclusion of their blockbuster Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, are set to headline the second night of the festival on January 31st.

The event will be taking place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami with DJ Khaled and DaBaby taking the stage on opening night and last year's controversial half time performer Maroon 5 closing things out the third night.

Guns N' Roses tweeted the news. They had this to say, "First show of 2020, see you at @SBMusicFest. Tickets on sale 12/9."





