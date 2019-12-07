.

L.A. Guns Team Up With William Shatner On New Xmas EP

William Lee | 12-07-2019

L.A. Guns

L.A. Guns have released a brand new digital EP entitled "Another Xmas In Hell" that features Tracii and Phil teaming up with William Shatner on one of the cover track.

The Star Trek icon helped the original guitarist Guns and vocalist Lewis and band take on the Billy Squire classic "The Bills/Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You". Listen to it here

The five track EP also features L.A. Guns offering up their renditions of the classic Christmas songs from Slade, The Damned, and The Ramones, as well as a rock cover of the Hanukkah song "Dreidel".


