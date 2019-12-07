L.A. Guns Team Up With William Shatner On New Xmas EP
L.A. Guns have released a brand new digital EP entitled "Another Xmas In Hell" that features Tracii and Phil teaming up with William Shatner on one of the cover track.
The Star Trek icon helped the original guitarist Guns and vocalist Lewis and band take on the Billy Squire classic "The Bills/Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You". Listen to it here
The five track EP also features L.A. Guns offering up their renditions of the classic Christmas songs from Slade, The Damned, and The Ramones, as well as a rock cover of the Hanukkah song "Dreidel".
L.A. Guns Team Up With William Shatner On New Xmas EP
Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups
Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose
Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps
Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups
Guns N' Roses Lead Austin City Limits Fest Lineup
Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup
Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup
L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album
L.A. Guns Joined On Stage By 14-Year-Old During Recent Show