L.A. Guns Team Up With William Shatner On New Xmas EP

L.A. Guns have released a brand new digital EP entitled "Another Xmas In Hell" that features Tracii and Phil teaming up with William Shatner on one of the cover track.

The Star Trek icon helped the original guitarist Guns and vocalist Lewis and band take on the Billy Squire classic "The Bills/Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You". Listen to it here

The five track EP also features L.A. Guns offering up their renditions of the classic Christmas songs from Slade, The Damned, and The Ramones, as well as a rock cover of the Hanukkah song "Dreidel".





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups

Guns N' Roses Lead Austin City Limits Fest Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup

L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album

L.A. Guns Joined On Stage By 14-Year-Old During Recent Show

More L.A. Guns News



