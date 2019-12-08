.

Rush's Geddy Lee Reveals One Of His Biggest Inspirations

K. Wiggins | 12-08-2019

Geddy Lee

Rush icon Geddy Lee has revealed that the live recording of "Crossroads" by Cream not only inspired him to play bass but also made him want to be part of a rock trio.

Lee fulfilled both of those dreams with Rush, becoming one of the most acclaimed trios in rock. Geddy recently spoke to Rolling Stones about his five favorite rock songs with distinctinve bass parts.

He had this to say about Cream's live cover of the Robert Johnson classic, "This is a classic and hugely influential rock / blues jam. Having seen Jack Bruce roam wildly up and down the neck of his Gibson EB3 in concert, I can testify that it not only made me want to play bass, but play bass in a rock trio. And the other two guys in Cream weren't so bad either." See his full list here.


