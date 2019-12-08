.

Twin Atlantic Release Performance Video Of New Single

William Lee | 12-08-2019

Twin Atlantic

Twin Atlantic have released a live performance video of their new single "Barcelona". That track comes from their forthcoming album "Power", which is set to be released on January 24th.

The studio version of new single is available via digital retailers and streaming services and the band celebrated the release by sharing a performance clip of the song that was captured live from their Bongo Land recording studio. Watch it here

Frontman Sam McTrusty had this to say about the track, "This is a love song about being in a film loop - a kaleidoscope of ideas and memories and the first song I've tried to write in a vignette style like this.

"It's inspired by the unusual arpeggio mono synth part we fell in love with at the opening of the track. It sounds like a mistake and reminded me of when you would see old movie projector reels glitch and fail.

"It's romantic and cinematic. It makes fun of love but also puts it up high on a pedestal."


