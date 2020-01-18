Twin Atlantic Release 'Barcelona' Video

Twin Atlantic have released a music video for their brand new single "Barcelona." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Power", which is set to hit stores on January 24th.

The new video was directed by Klaas Diersmann and frontman Sam McTrusty had this to say, "When considering the concept, I was inspired by the unique visage shots in films like Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind as I felt that these would be the best way to portray the kaleidoscopic, vignette style writing I used for the lyrics.

"After an initial chat with Klaas, I knew he understood the vision for the video instantly. I was blown away by the remote beauty of Kildare, Ireland, and it only added to the mystique."

Diersmann added, "The song feels like an intimate story revealing the reality of a relationship. I envisioned the couple in a beautiful yet eerie landscape, which took us to the wilds of Ireland.

"This enabled us to contrast their emotional entrapment within their relationship and their memories with this almost other-worldly wide open space." Watch the video here





