Guns N' Roses Add Dates To 2020 Tour

Guns N' Roses are gearing up for a busy 2020 as the band has just announced a tour leg that will visit Europe and the UK next spring and also additional dates in South America.

The reunited band, featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, will be crossing the pond for the 13-stop tour that will feature stadium and music festival dates in May and June of 2020.

The leg is scheduled to kick off on May 20th Lisbon, Portugal at the Passeio Maritimo De Alges and will conclude on June 27th in Dublin, Ireland with public tickets going on sale next week, following Nightrain presales.

Prior to that trek the band will be playing the Super Bowl concert in Miami on January 31st and then the Viva Latino Festival in Mexico City on March 14th.

The band has lined up a number of South American dates including the various Lollapalooza festivals, the Estereo Picnic in Bogota, and more. See the Euro dates below:

01/31 - Miami, Fla. - Super Bowl Music Fest

03/14 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

03/18 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

03/21 - Quito, Ecuador - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

03/24 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Universidad San Marcos

03/27 - Santiago, Chile - O'Higgins Park

03/29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Hipodromo de San Isidro

04/01 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Festival Asuncionico

04/03 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

04/05 - Bogota, Columbia - Campo de Golf Briceno

05/20 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo De Alges

05/23 - Seville, Spain - Estadio Benito Villamarin

05/26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

05/29 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/02 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

06/06 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

06/09 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

06/12 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

06/14 - Berne, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse

06/17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

06/19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport

06/21 - Landgraaf, The Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival

06/27 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park Concert Series





