Guns N' Roses Add Dates To 2020 Tour
Guns N' Roses are gearing up for a busy 2020 as the band has just announced a tour leg that will visit Europe and the UK next spring and also additional dates in South America.
The reunited band, featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, will be crossing the pond for the 13-stop tour that will feature stadium and music festival dates in May and June of 2020.
The leg is scheduled to kick off on May 20th Lisbon, Portugal at the Passeio Maritimo De Alges and will conclude on June 27th in Dublin, Ireland with public tickets going on sale next week, following Nightrain presales.
Prior to that trek the band will be playing the Super Bowl concert in Miami on January 31st and then the Viva Latino Festival in Mexico City on March 14th.
The band has lined up a number of South American dates including the various Lollapalooza festivals, the Estereo Picnic in Bogota, and more. See the Euro dates below:
01/31 - Miami, Fla. - Super Bowl Music Fest
03/14 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
03/18 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
03/21 - Quito, Ecuador - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
03/24 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Universidad San Marcos
03/27 - Santiago, Chile - O'Higgins Park
03/29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Hipodromo de San Isidro
04/01 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Festival Asuncionico
04/03 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
04/05 - Bogota, Columbia - Campo de Golf Briceno
05/20 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo De Alges
05/23 - Seville, Spain - Estadio Benito Villamarin
05/26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
05/29 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/02 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
06/06 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
06/09 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
06/12 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival
06/14 - Berne, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse
06/17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
06/19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport
06/21 - Landgraaf, The Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival
06/27 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park Concert Series
