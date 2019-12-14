Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Looks That Kill' Video

Motley Crue have released a new reworked version of their "Looks That Kill" music video that now incorporates footage from their biopic "The Dirt".

The track was a single on the band's 1983 sophomore album "Shout At The Devil" and the video has been tweaked to include footage from their hit Netflix movie that hit the small screen earlier this year.

The clip comes as the band newly reunited band prepare for a major stadium tour next summer that will find them coheadlining with Def Leppard and supported by Poison. Watch the video





Related Stories

Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak

Nikki Sixx Explains Why Motley Crue Are Reuniting

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Tour Confirmation Coming

Bret Michaels Reacts To Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Rumor

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Addresses Free Tickets Comment

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang

Motley Crue Help Fuel Def Leppard and Poison Tour Rumor

More Motley Crue News



