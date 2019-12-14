Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Looks That Kill' Video
Motley Crue have released a new reworked version of their "Looks That Kill" music video that now incorporates footage from their biopic "The Dirt".
The track was a single on the band's 1983 sophomore album "Shout At The Devil" and the video has been tweaked to include footage from their hit Netflix movie that hit the small screen earlier this year.
The clip comes as the band newly reunited band prepare for a major stadium tour next summer that will find them coheadlining with Def Leppard and supported by Poison. Watch the video
