Korn Launch New Video Docuseries

William Lee | 12-15-2019

Korn

Korn have launched a new online docuseries and in the first episode they discuss the intricacies of their stage production and their lives shows.

Frontman Jonathan Davis shares "There's four pods over the top of us with video screens and all kinds of lights and big cubes behind us that move in and out. Everything's moving and morphing at the same time so it gives you this really cool effect."

Guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer added, "Every night, the crowds are wild. I know that they feel the heartbeat of Korn. They feel it from us, we feel it from them." Watch the episode here


