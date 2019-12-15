Korn Launch New Video Docuseries

Korn have launched a new online docuseries and in the first episode they discuss the intricacies of their stage production and their lives shows.

Frontman Jonathan Davis shares "There's four pods over the top of us with video screens and all kinds of lights and big cubes behind us that move in and out. Everything's moving and morphing at the same time so it gives you this really cool effect."

Guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer added, "Every night, the crowds are wild. I know that they feel the heartbeat of Korn. They feel it from us, we feel it from them." Watch the episode here





Related Stories

Korn and Breaking Benjamin North American Tour

Korn's David Silveria Returns With BI-AS

Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

Jonathan Davis Reveals Inspiration For Korn's 'The Nothing'

Korn Stream New Song And Announce 'The Nothing' Album

Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Slipknot and Korn Planning Summer Tours

Korn Taking Their Time Says Head

More Korn News



