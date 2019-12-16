.

Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

William Lee | 12-16-2019

Guns N' Roses

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is grateful that he was able to join his former bandmates on stage a few times during their epic Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.

The trek features original vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan and they invited Adler to perform with them a few times during the multi-year trek.

Adler reflected on the experience during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation: L.A. Invasion. He said, "Like Freddie Mercury said, 'One year of love is better than a lifetime alone [referencing a song from Queen's
"Kind Of Magic" album]. And I had five great years.

"And they let me go up and play a few shows, a couple of songs, and it was really awesome. Just to be on stage with Slash and Duff and Axl again. It's not exactly what I wanted, but, like Freddie said, 'One year of love is better than a lifetime alone.'"


