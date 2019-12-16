Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is grateful that he was able to join his former bandmates on stage a few times during their epic Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.

The trek features original vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan and they invited Adler to perform with them a few times during the multi-year trek.

Adler reflected on the experience during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation: L.A. Invasion. He said, "Like Freddie Mercury said, 'One year of love is better than a lifetime alone [referencing a song from Queen's

"Kind Of Magic" album]. And I had five great years.

"And they let me go up and play a few shows, a couple of songs, and it was really awesome. Just to be on stage with Slash and Duff and Axl again. It's not exactly what I wanted, but, like Freddie said, 'One year of love is better than a lifetime alone.'"





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To 2020 Tour

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

Guns N' Roses To Rock Super Bowl Concert

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wouldn't Have Happened Without Sober Slash

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases 'Cold Outside' Video

How Ozzy Recruited Guns N' Roses and RHCP Icons

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Celebrates Prince Classic

Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time

Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show

More Guns N' Roses News



