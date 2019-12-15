Green Day Performs Dookie Classic At The Game Awards

(hennemusic) Green Day performed their 1994 classic, "Welcome To Paradise", during a December 12 appearance at The Game Awards 2019 in Los Angeles, and the event is sharing official video from the evening.

The third of five singles from "Dookie" helped the project reach No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 10 million copies in the country.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley at the Microsoft Theater, Green Day also delivered the title track and lead single from their forthcoming album, "Father Of All", at the award show honoring the best in video games in 2019.

Due February 7, "Father Of All..." marks the follow-up to 2016's "Revolution Radio", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Green Day will embark on a global stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer; the Hella Mega Tour kicks off June 13 in Paris and will visit cities throughout Europe, the UK and North America. Watch video of the performances here.

