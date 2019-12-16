.

Time For New Poison Music Says Bret Michaels

William Lee | 12-16-2019

Poison

As Poison prepare for a major stadium tour next year with Motley Crue and Def Leppard, frontman Bret Michaels says he believes "it's time" for his band to release some new music.

2020 will mark 18 years since Poison has released an album of original material in with 2002's "Hollyweird," but Michaels expressed his interest in changing that.

Music journalist Lucas Gordon caught up with Bret at the 2019 Hollywood Christmas Parade and asked the vocalist if the band had any plans to release a new album.

While an album does not appear to be the in cards, Bret says that wants to release some new music. He responded, "I'm always working on brand new music, solo, and I think with Poison, it's time for at least a new song or two. I would love that."


Time For New Poison Music Says Bret Michaels

