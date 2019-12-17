.

Marshall Tucker Band Once Rocked Nudist Event

William Lee | 12-17-2019

Marshall Tucker Band

AXS TV have shared a preview clip of Doug Gray of The Marshall Tucker Band's appearance on the season finale of The Big Interview, which will premiere this Wednesday, December 18th at 8pE/5pP.

In the clip Gray looks back on the band performing at nudist music festival in Wisconsin (the group remained fully clothed). Doug shared, "We knew it was for a nudist festival in Wisconsin, and it was the only one in the United States for that year.

The guy was very proud and he took me around. I wasn't embarrassed, but they asked us if we would mind taking our clothes off. I said, 'No, that's not going to happen."

"So the only thing that I could say was, 'This is not a very good day to tell you that we have merchandise and t-shirts over here for sale.' That was the only thing I could think to come up with. You think of things on stage and you look at the people and they're all sitting out there.

"I don't care if you're young or old, there's just certain things you don't want to see. So I stood there for 35 or 40 minutes trying to figure out what I could say to get those people excited, except I didn't want them to get up out of their chairs." Watch the clip here


