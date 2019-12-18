.

Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

William Lee | 12-18-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses have answered the high demand for their upcoming concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London by adding a second date at the venue.

The reunited band, featuring original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have added a May 30th show at the stadium, that will following the previously announced May 29th concert.

Here is the official word from the GNR camp, "The event marks the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April this year and the two nights will be the only dates that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the U.K."

The band will be launching the 2020 UK tour leg on May 20th in Lisbon, Portugal at the Passeio Maritimo De Alges and will wrap things up on June 27th in Dublin, Ireland.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To 2020 Tour

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

Guns N' Roses To Rock Super Bowl Concert

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wouldn't Have Happened Without Sober Slash

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases 'Cold Outside' Video

How Ozzy Recruited Guns N' Roses and RHCP Icons

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Celebrates Prince Classic

Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time

More Guns N' Roses News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour- Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour- AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors- Down- more


Reviews
The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

advertisement


Latest News
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors

Kirk Windstein Returning To Down For Nola Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Needs Additional Surgery

Donnie Vie Releases 'Beautiful Things' Video

Judas Priest In The Studio For Unleashed Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.