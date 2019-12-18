Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

Guns N' Roses have answered the high demand for their upcoming concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London by adding a second date at the venue.

The reunited band, featuring original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have added a May 30th show at the stadium, that will following the previously announced May 29th concert.

Here is the official word from the GNR camp, "The event marks the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April this year and the two nights will be the only dates that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the U.K."

The band will be launching the 2020 UK tour leg on May 20th in Lisbon, Portugal at the Passeio Maritimo De Alges and will wrap things up on June 27th in Dublin, Ireland.





