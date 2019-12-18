Kirk Windstein Returning To Down For Nola Anniversary
Big news for Down fans as Kirk Windstein has revealed that he will be taking part in the band's upcoming shows to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album "Nola".
The Crowbar was asked by Revolver about his involvement with Down for the 2020 shows and he responded, "I'm in, 100 percent. The quote from Pepper [Keenan] was, 'If you ain't doing it, I ain't doing it.' Phil, Pepper and Jimmy are my three of my oldest, closest friends, so this is a no-brainer for me."
Kirk was then asked if he is returning to the band for good and he responded, "As far as I know, I'm back in the band. Bobby Landgraf did a fantastic job, and he's a very good friend of mine. But once again, Down is back to what it started out as, which is a 100 percent complete side project.
"Everyone's other bands are the priority and that's that. But it's been six and a half years since I jammed with those guys, so I'm excited. It's gonna be fun."
