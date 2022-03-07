The Foo Fighters have announced that they will be heading down under this fall for a new tour leg in Australia and New Zealand to promote their latest album "Medicine At Midnight".
The trek is scheduled to kick off on November 30th in Perth at HBF Park and will conclude on December in Auckland, NZ at Western Springs. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 10th at various local times.
The Chats have signed on to support the Australian dates, except Melbourne, which will feature Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers. Hot Milk will perform on all Australian dates except the kick off in Perth, where Teenage Joans will appear.
Amyl And The Sniffers and Dick Move will be the support acts for both New Zealand shows (Wellington and Auckland). See the dates below:
11/30 - Perth, WA - HBF Park
12/04 - Melbourne, VIC - AAMI Park
12/10 - Brisbane, QLD - Suncorp Stadium
12/12 - Sydney, NSW - Accor Stadium
12/15 - Wellington, NZ - Sky Stadium
12/17 - Auckland, NZ - Western Springs
Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop
Dave Grohl Appears On The Late Late Show with James Corden
Foo Fighters Detail Studio 666 On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Dave Grohl Plans To Release Metal Album This Month
Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Going Down Under This Fall- ZZ Top 'Raw' Album and Tour- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more
Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows- Metallica- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss