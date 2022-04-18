Bleed From Within Stand Down With New Video

Promo photo courtesy Cosa Nostra

Bleed From Within have released a music video for their latest single "Stand Down". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Shrine", which will arrive on June 3rd.

Ali Richardson had this to say about the new single, "Stand Down addresses the conflict that we've seen so much of over the last 18 months. Being locked in the house and having to watch these tragedies unfold on the screen in front of me, I couldn't help but feel hopeless and sickened by the actions of those responsible.

"We are battling with that rage throughout the start of the song then by the time we reach the end, we are reflecting upon the possibility of more violence and asking if society has really learnt anything from its past mistakes. I'm sure most people reading this have felt the same anger and confusion in recent history. This song is for you." Watch the video below:

