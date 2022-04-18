Bleed From Within Stand Down With New Video

Bleed From Within have released a music video for their latest single "Stand Down". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Shrine", which will arrive on June 3rd.
Ali Richardson had this to say about the new single, "Stand Down addresses the conflict that we've seen so much of over the last 18 months. Being locked in the house and having to watch these tragedies unfold on the screen in front of me, I couldn't help but feel hopeless and sickened by the actions of those responsible.
"We are battling with that rage throughout the start of the song then by the time we reach the end, we are reflecting upon the possibility of more violence and asking if society has really learnt anything from its past mistakes. I'm sure most people reading this have felt the same anger and confusion in recent history. This song is for you." Watch the video below:
Bleed From Within Share Live Video and Announce Viral Hysteria Show
Bleed From Within Release 'Fracture' Video
Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests On Bleed From Within's New Track
Bleed From Within Release 'Into Nothing' Video
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more
Alex Van Halen Recently Attempted To Organize Van Halen Tour- Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup- Slash- more
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022
Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You