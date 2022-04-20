.

Down Announce 2022 Performances

Michael Angulia | 04-19-2022

Down Promo photo
Promo photo

Down, the metal supergroup featuring Pantera's Philip H. Anselmo, Pepper Keenan of Corrosion of Conformity, Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Jimmy Bower of Eyehategod, drummer and Pat Bruders (Goatwhore and Crowba), have announced some live dates this spring and summer.

The group have announced three U.S. performances in May that includes a set at this year's Welcome To Rockville festival, and shows in Atlanta and Dallas, TX.

They will then head to Europe for a series of festival appearances including Cophenhell, Graspop Metal Meeting and Hellfest in June, followed by an appearnace at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September. See the dates below:

05/19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
05/20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
05/22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
06/16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
06/18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
06/19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
09/09 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

