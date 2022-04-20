Down Announce 2022 Performances

Down, the metal supergroup featuring Pantera's Philip H. Anselmo, Pepper Keenan of Corrosion of Conformity, Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Jimmy Bower of Eyehategod, drummer and Pat Bruders (Goatwhore and Crowba), have announced some live dates this spring and summer.
The group have announced three U.S. performances in May that includes a set at this year's Welcome To Rockville festival, and shows in Atlanta and Dallas, TX.
They will then head to Europe for a series of festival appearances including Cophenhell, Graspop Metal Meeting and Hellfest in June, followed by an appearnace at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September. See the dates below:
05/19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
05/20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
05/22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
06/16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
06/18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
06/19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
09/09 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Vader Going Down Under For Tour This Fall
Bleed From Within Stand Down With New Video
Dead Posey Releasing 'Can't Take Me Down' This Week
Foo Fighters Going Down Under This Fall
David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022