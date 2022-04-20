Down Announce 2022 Performances

Down, the metal supergroup featuring Pantera's Philip H. Anselmo, Pepper Keenan of Corrosion of Conformity, Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Jimmy Bower of Eyehategod, drummer and Pat Bruders (Goatwhore and Crowba), have announced some live dates this spring and summer.

The group have announced three U.S. performances in May that includes a set at this year's Welcome To Rockville festival, and shows in Atlanta and Dallas, TX.

They will then head to Europe for a series of festival appearances including Cophenhell, Graspop Metal Meeting and Hellfest in June, followed by an appearnace at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September. See the dates below:

05/19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

05/20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

05/22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

06/16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

06/18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

06/19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

09/09 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

