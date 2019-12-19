Def Leppard Lead Domination Festival Lineup

Def Leppard and the Misfits have been announced as the headliners for next year's installment of the Domination Festival in Mexico City.

The 2020 edition is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 1st with Def Leppard headlining and Saturday, May 2nd with the Misfits headlining at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Friday's lineup will also include: Rancid, Opeth, Sonata Arctica, Lacuna Coil, Dropkick Murphys, Krokus, Beast In Black, Scar Symmetry, Power Trip, After The Burial, Anima Inside, Bokassa, Dischord, Ego Kill Talent, El Chivo, Intronaut, Lack Of Remorse, Nunca Digas Muere, Qbo, Serpyants, Shiraz Lane, Split Heaven, Thrashock, Three Maze Stone and NWOBHM veterans Tygers Of Pan Tang.

Saturday's lineup will also include: Nightwish, Blue Oyster Cult, Testament, UFO, Motionless In White, Fever 333, Clutch, Resorte, Cenotaph, Agora, Angelus Apatrida, Anvil, Douchebagz, Exxocet, Finntroll, Flotsam And Jetsam, Gatecreeper, Knocked Loose, Lethal Creation, Marko Hietala, Rivers Of Nihil, The Anchor, The Warning, Uncured, and Unidad Trauma





