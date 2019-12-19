.

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Back With 'Under The Graveyard' Video

K. Wiggins | 12-19-2019

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has released a music video for his chart topping single "Under The Graveyard". The track comes from the metal legend's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man".

Billed as a "mini-movie" about Ozzy's early solo career in the 1970s, the new clip was directed by Jonas Akerlund in Los Angeles and stars Jack Kilmer (as Ozzy ) and Jessica Barden (as Sharon Osbourne) and how Sharon helped him overcome his struggles.
Ozzy had this to say, "For 'Under the Graveyard' Jonas (Akerlund) developed the story into a 'mini movie'. But, to be quite honest, it's hard for me to watch because it takes me back to some of the darkest times in my life.

"Thankfully Sharon was there to pick me up and believe in me. It was the first time she was there to fully support me and build me back up, but it certainly wasn't the last." Watch the video here.


