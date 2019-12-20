Original Iron Maiden Lineup Reunites After Four Decades 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Most of the members of the original Iron Maiden lineup reunited for the first time in more than four decades at the beginning of the year and that reunion became was No. 9 of the top 19 stories of January 2019: . Band founder and bassist Steve Harris reconnected with the group's first singer, Paul Mario Day, and guitarists Dave Sullivan and Terry Rance; missing from the photo opportunity was drummer Ron "Rebel" Matthews.

"The gang almost all together since 1976, or thereabouts," posted Day on Facebook alongside a photo of the lineup. "I cannot begin to tell you how good it feels. Tonight will burned in my memory for life. I may say more later after I process this evening."

Harris formed Iron Maiden on Christmas Day in 1975 after leaving his former group, Smiler; the band rehearsed for months before making their official live debut in May of 1976.

The first member to exit Iron Maiden, Day was replaced by Dennis Wilcock, while Sullivan and Rance were gone before the end of the year as Harris temporarily disbanded the project, only to restart it with new addition Dave Murray on guitar. Read more and see the social media posts here.

