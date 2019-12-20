Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels 2019 In Review

There has been renewed interest in Poison with the band preparing to hit the road for a stadium tour with a reunited Motley Crue and Def Leppard. At the beginning of the year, frontman Bret Michaels claimed the No. 5 in our top 19 stories of January 2019 rundown with the following report:

Poison fans have waited since 2002 to hear new original material from the group but frontman Bret Michaels said in a recent interview that may change next year.

The singer was interviewed by Newsday and revealed that he is still with the band for the long haul and also let drop that they should be returning with new music next year.

He said, "There's never going to be a day when I say, 'I'm done with Poison. The band is looking forward to returning in 2020 with some new songs. We are still having the time of our lives on stage."

The band's last original studio album was "Hollyweird" which they released in 2002. They followed that five years later with a covers album called "Poison'd".





