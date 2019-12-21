Whitesnake Expand Flesh & Blood European Tour

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have expanded a spring 2020 European tour in support of their latest album, "Flesh & Blood." The band have added seven new shows - with guests Europe - to the 2020 schedule, with appearances in Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Norway, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

The veteran band's thirteenth studio set, "Flesh & Blood" was a top 10 album in several European countries upon its release this past spring.

Whitesnake will release a limited-edition 12-inch picture-disc single of the track, "Always & Forever", on Valentine's Day 2020. "I love 'Always & Forever'," says singer David Coverdale. "That's a pretty new song. It's a relative of a song from the 'Forevermore' album, I think - one of my favorite Whitesnake songs, called 'Love Will Set You Free'. And this song came out of a meditation. I meditate every day, and it's an amazing time to receive channeled messages or whatever. And I go, 'Oh, thank you.' I love that, this little idea of floating by. And I started working on it.

"It's very traditional chords, but it's a really genuine love song. I really think it's gonna be one of those classic love songs in the vein of 'The Deeper The Love' and that kind of stuff. I'm very pleased with it." Check out the song and see the tour dates here.

