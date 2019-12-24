Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Shares Christmas Video

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is streaming his annual holiday greeting video message to fans as 2019 winds down. "Hello, here we are again. Another Christmas. And here I am, wearing a Black Sabbath Christmas sweater. How about that?," Iommi begins. "Well, it's been an interesting year for me and Sabbath. We started off at the beginning of the year getting a Grammy award, a 'Lifetime Achievement' award, which is brilliant - I mean, it's really great; it's the highest award you can have, Grammy-wise.

"And then, a few months afterwards, or a month afterwards, I went to Armenia with Ian Gillan for the 30th anniversary of the Rock Aid Armenia, which was fabulous. We had a great time there. We went to visit the school that we built, and that was lovely. And see all the kids and see all the people. They looked after us amazingly. That was so nice."

"And then, just recently, I went to Nashville, to the Gibson factory," continues the rocker. "I was invited there by the new owners, who, I've gotta tell you, are great. And they're so enthusiastic - lovely people. And I went around the factory and met all the people that work there, and they're so dedicated to what they do - all of them there now. And the Gibson product is lifted a million times, I tell you. They're so good, and wanna do the best, which is great for guitar players. So, that was lovely.

"But, anyway, I'm here to wish you a very merry Christmas and a really happy new year. Have a great year, and I'll look forward to seeing you next year." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





