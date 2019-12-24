Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury 2019 In Review

Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury was a top 19 story of Mar. 2019: One time Aerosmith guitarist Jimmy Crespo has been hospitalized for a head injury and is making improvements, according to a social media post from a former bandmate.

Chris Van Dahl (The Jimmy Crespo Project, L.A. Guns) took to Facebook of Saturday to fill fans in on Jimmy's condition. He wrote, "Leaving the hospital now where I have been visiting with Jimmy and Cynthia Crespo. I'm happy to report (With Jimmy and Cynthia's blessing) that Jimmy has been downgraded from the ICU and is doing much better.

"For those of you who have been asking about what happened? Several days ago, Jimmy slipped and hit his head extremely hard. Up until recently his speech center was affected. Can't tell you how happy I am to report that that certainly wasn't the case today. We had a wonderful conversation and visited for quite some time.

"On behalf of Jimmy, Cynthia and myself, thank you all for your well wishes, prayers and positive energy! Jimmy will be out of the hospital soon enough and back to doing what it is he does best. Playing!"





