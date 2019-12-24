Ozzy Osbourne Behind The Scenes Of 'Under The Graveyard Video

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing some behind the scenes footage from the set of his new music video for his chart topping single, "Under The Graveyard."

The official video was directed by Jonas Akerlund, who worked with Osbourne on clips for "Gets Me Through" from 2001's "Down To Earth" and "Let Me Hear You Scream" from 2010's "Scream."

Starring Jack Kilmer as Ozzy and Jessica Barden as Sharon Osbourne, "Under The Graveyard" tells the story of the rocker's downfall with booze and drugs in the period after he was fired from Black Sabbath and before he was in any shape to organize a comeback as a solo artist.

The song will be featured on Osbourne's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man"; due in January, the set was produced by guitarist Andrew Watt and includes appearances by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





