Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion was a top 19 story of April 2019: Guns N' Roses former manager Alan Niven says that he would bet that original guitarist Izzy Stradlin will reunite with the band at their upcoming Louder Than Life Festival appearance.

The current reunited lineup of the band, featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, were recently announced as a headliner of the annual music festival in Louisville, Kentucky and Niven, who managed the band during their early success believes that the reunion may expand further at the event.

Niven was asked about the possibility on the popular show Rock Talk with Mitch Lafon and he said (via Ultimate Guitar), "I'm not a betting man - I think gambling is the most ridiculous human occupation of all, but I would bet and I would gamble on this one.

"I would lay dollars to doughnuts that it's gonna be a genuine reunion and that they're hoping to get Izzy on stage, not just for a soundcheck, but for performance.

"And I think it's very much a, 'Let's see how it goes, let's see if Izzy's comfortable, and let's prep up for the next year.' I would definitely put five dollars that Izzy's going to be there."

He also said, "I would be amongst the unsurprised if it turned out to be a genuine reunion of some sorts." Fans will find out if he is right in late September when the festival takes place.





Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Member Thought Band Was Over After UYI

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music 2019 In Review

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To 2020 Tour

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

More Guns N' Roses News



