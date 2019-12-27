.

Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-27-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor was a top 19 story of May 2019: Three-quarters of the original Black Sabbath lineup reunited to receive their Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award during the "Grammy Salute To Music Legends" awards ceremony and live tribute concert at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on May 11.

Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward represented the groundbreaking metal outfit, while frontman Ozzy Osbourne missed the event as he continues to recover from surgery following an injury at his L.A. home.

Reports indicate California rockers Rival Sons performed a medley as part of a Black Sabbath tribute that included a trio of classic tracks: "War Pigs", "Changes" and "Paranoid."

"Another Grammy!," tweeted Iommi. "Great performance from Rival Sons yesterday, thanks guys", while adding in a follow-up message: "It was so great to see Bill and Geezer over the weekend and it brought back some wonderful memories - just brilliant!! Get well soon Oz we missed you."

Butler tweeted an image of the three bandmates at the Grammy evening, while Rival Sons drummer Mike Miley shared his thoughts via Instagram.

"What an experience," Miley writes. "We @rivalsons got to present a @recordingacademy Lifetime Achievement Award to @blacksabbath last night, AND perform a medley of their songs, RIGHT IN FRONT OF THEM, and a vast array of other stars and legends, at the @dolbytheatre In Hollywood.

"I got to sit down with @billwarddrummer for a few precious moments; talking about jazz, feel, and rhythm, and other life stuff. What a treat. What a legend and what a sweetheart 'Wardy' is." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor 2019 In Review

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup 2019 In Review

Queen Legend Helped Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs 2019 In Review

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Shares Christmas Video

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Surprise Releases New Song

Black Sabbath Offshoot Day Of Errors Share Second New Song

Black Sabbath Star Bill Ward's Day Of Errors Releases New Song

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Offers Support For Metallica's Hetfield

Iommi Looks Back At Black Sabbath Replacing Ozzy With Dio

More Black Sabbath News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Tour- Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion An Open Book- The Acacia Strain Deliver Surprise Album- Top 19 Stories Of May 2019- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Stadium Tour

Halford Says Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion An Open Book

The Acacia Strain Deliver Surprise Album For Christmas

Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit Video Passes 1 Billion Views

All Star Tom Petty Cover Benefiting Charity

Singled Out: Jay Ratinoff's Fire

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey 2019 In Review

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.