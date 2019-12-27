Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery was a top 19 story of May 2019: Legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is back to dancing as he continues to recover from heart valve replacement surgery that he underwent last month.

Jagger took to Instagram late last week and shared a video clip that shows him dancing to the Wombats song "Techno Fan". Mick offered no caption of details with the clip. Watch it here.

He shared the video as the band revealed the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of their No Filter Tour, which they had to postpone due to Jagger's operation.

The trek will be kicking off with a two night stand at Chicago's Soldier Field on June 21st and 25th and will wrap up on August 31st in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Sweep The 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Rolling Stones Days Of Rage Documentary Set For Release

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Jumpin Jack Flash' Video

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Previews Documentary

Rolling Stones Release Video From Upcoming Package

Rolling Stones Share Live Video For 1969 Classic

Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Buenos Aires

More Rolling Stones News



