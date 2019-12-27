.

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-27-2019

Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery was a top 19 story of May 2019: Legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is back to dancing as he continues to recover from heart valve replacement surgery that he underwent last month.

Jagger took to Instagram late last week and shared a video clip that shows him dancing to the Wombats song "Techno Fan". Mick offered no caption of details with the clip. Watch it here.

He shared the video as the band revealed the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of their No Filter Tour, which they had to postpone due to Jagger's operation.

The trek will be kicking off with a two night stand at Chicago's Soldier Field on June 21st and 25th and will wrap up on August 31st in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.


