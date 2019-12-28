.

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-28-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Steve Perry

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' was a top 19 story of June 2019: Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is pleased with the fan response to his comeback album, "Traces", which he released last fall and marked his first new music in two decades.

Perry was a guest on The Jim Brickman Show was asked about how fans reacted to the new record. He responded, "It's been great. It's been really great. It's been an interesting experience to release a record in this age that we live in. Meaning, it's such a different landscape... Now we're streaming, now we've got everything... all this stuff. And so it's been such an interesting experience to release music into the new landscape of what it all means.

"We're streaming, we're still selling some on iTunes.... Nobody sells records anymore, everybody's streaming. But I didn't do this to sell records. If people wanna own it and take it with them, then that's beautiful. But if you wanna listen to it, that's also beautiful, 'cause all I wanted to do - and I said this to many of my friends...

"The reason I make music again was, number one, to keep a promise that I wouldn't go back into isolation. And number two, I wanted to just see if I was viable as a songwriter, singer, arranger, mixer, producer. I wanted to see if I could even remotely do some sort of creative involvement with all that.

"And in the beginning, it was challenging, because of the new technologies. But now I've embraced the living crap out of all of it. I have a great studio."


Related Stories


Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey 2019 In Review

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invited Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour 2019 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Releases Video For Christmas Classic

Journey Icon Steve Perry Releases New Christmas Song

Journey's Steve Perry Promises New Music This Year

Journey Icon Steve Perry Goes Inside Traces Collaboration

Journey Icon Steve Perry Streaming New Single

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

More Steve Perry News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Top 19 Stories Of June 2019: Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion- Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion 2019 In Review

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album 2019 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer 2019 In Review

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song 2019 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.