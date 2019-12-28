Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' was a top 19 story of June 2019: Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is pleased with the fan response to his comeback album, "Traces", which he released last fall and marked his first new music in two decades.

Perry was a guest on The Jim Brickman Show was asked about how fans reacted to the new record. He responded, "It's been great. It's been really great. It's been an interesting experience to release a record in this age that we live in. Meaning, it's such a different landscape... Now we're streaming, now we've got everything... all this stuff. And so it's been such an interesting experience to release music into the new landscape of what it all means.

"We're streaming, we're still selling some on iTunes.... Nobody sells records anymore, everybody's streaming. But I didn't do this to sell records. If people wanna own it and take it with them, then that's beautiful. But if you wanna listen to it, that's also beautiful, 'cause all I wanted to do - and I said this to many of my friends...

"The reason I make music again was, number one, to keep a promise that I wouldn't go back into isolation. And number two, I wanted to just see if I was viable as a songwriter, singer, arranger, mixer, producer. I wanted to see if I could even remotely do some sort of creative involvement with all that.

"And in the beginning, it was challenging, because of the new technologies. But now I've embraced the living crap out of all of it. I have a great studio."





