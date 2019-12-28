Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery was a top 19 story of June 2019: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger updated fans on his health following heart surgery and his thoughts on the band's upcoming No Filter tour in a new interview with Q107 Toronto.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Jagger tells morning host John Derringer. "Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks ... This morning [I did] a bit of gym. Nothing crazy. Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band."

The rocker - who continues to recover from surgery in early April to replace a valve in his heart - revealed the group have been preparing some songs they "haven't done recently" and others they "haven't done before."

"We try and get a bit into the unusual," said Jagger, revealing that 1976's "Memory Motel" was one of the songs the band had been rehearsing. "We actually rehearsed that one the other day.

"Most of the time, people don't want too much of the unusual," he joked. "The favorite ones people like to hear are, you know, 'Paint it Black, 'Honky Tonk [Women]' and 'Satisfaction' and things like that. We don't always necessarily do all of them. We sometimes drop one or two, but there's maybe ten favorites. I don't know how people would feel if you didn't do any of them. I think people would say, 'Oh, that's a bit unfortunate, I came to hear this.'"

The 75-year-old singer says he still enjoys being out on the road. "I don't do it all the time, [like] 12 months a year," he adds. "When you're young, that's what you do. [Today I] spend three or four months on the road in a year and that seems to be quite a good balance." Read more here.

