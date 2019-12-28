Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album 2019 In Review

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album was a top 19 story of June 2019: Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash says that the various members of the group have enough material for a new studio album, but he says that the band is just getting started in the process.

The guitarist had commented in an earlier interview about his reunited bandmates, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan, probably having enough songs for a new record.

When he was asked about those comments during a recent interview with Rock Cellar, he clarified, "You know, by the time it gets to the place where anybody's read it, it's morphed into something more than what I directly said.

There is material that Axl's been working on for a while. It could be enough for a record if we put it all together. The whole thing of Guns N' Roses getting in the studio and getting this record done - with myself and with Duff and all that - it's really just getting started. So it's really hard to say.

"Everybody's got demos, and everybody's got material, and this that and the other, for whatever it could be. It's just a matter of us focusing on it. So it's really hard to answer questions on the next Guns thing."





